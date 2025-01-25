Himachal CM Launches Portal For Govt Services

(MENAFN- IANS) Baijnath (Himachal Pradesh), Jan 25 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday launched the Him Pariwar Portal, an initiative to provide a centralised for accessing documents, services, and welfare schemes, at a state-level function to mark statehood day.

The portal aims to simplify and enhance transparency in availing government schemes. Through the portal, citizens can access over 300 government services. A showcasing the Him Pariwar Project was presented, and the Chief Minister released the Him Pariwar booklet. He also distributed Him Pariwar cards.

The Chief Minister also awarded Kangra police station with the National Award 2024 for its performance in crime control, grievance redressal, public cooperation, administrative efficiency, use of modern technology, and staff performance. Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, the station in charge, received the award from the Chief Minister.

In addition, Nurpur Police District received the first rank for excellence in law enforcement and administrative efficiency, and the award was presented to Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan.

Kullu district secured second place, with the award handed to Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma, while Kangra district ranked third with Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri receiving the honour.

In the tribal districts category, the Lahaul-Spiti district police won first prize. The Chief Minister also honoured parade commander Ravi Nandan as well as cultural programme participants. After attending the statehood function, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects of Rs 70.26 crore for Baijnath.

Baijnath legislator Kishori Lal expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the projects and said that these projects were made without any prior requests, reflecting the CM's dedication to the welfare of the region. He also said that hosting the statehood day celebration in Baijnath was a moment of pride for the constituency.