Sri Lanka Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza.

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza saying it will contribute to the establishment of sustainable peace in Palestine and the region.

“We are hopeful that the ceasefire arrangement, which paves the way for exchange of hostages and detainees, the return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence in Gaza, and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, will be sustained,” the Sri Lanka Foreign said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka is also optimistic that these developments will contribute to the establishment of sustainable peace in Palestine and the region.

A total of 33 people taken hostage since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel in October 2023 are expected to be released in the first six-week phase of the ceasefire, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel.

According to Israel, 91 hostages are still unaccounted for, although only 57 are believed to be alive.

In addition, Hamas is still holding two men seized after crossing into Gaza from Israel before the war.