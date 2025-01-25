Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Shift To Greed: What Does This Mean For Prices?

(MENAFN- Breaking) In a recent update, expert Ali Martinez disclosed that long-term holders have officially transitioned into the realm of greed. While this might spur short-term price gains, the implications for the long run could be significant. The transition into greed indicates that long-term investors in are now overly optimistic regarding 's future direction.

Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Shift Into Greed Mode

In a post on X , Martinez noted that long-term holders of Bitcoin , having navigated every phase of the cycle , are now being driven by greed. These holders have journeyed from capitulation through hope and optimism, ultimately reaching a state of greed.

This heightened sense of optimism can prompt these investors to acquire more BTC impulsively, often neglecting thorough analysis. In the short run, this state of greed tends to be bullish for Bitcoin 's price, as such sentiment could lead to increased buying activity, driving the leading cryptocurrency higher.







Evidence of this buying pressure for Bitcoin is already surfacing, as on-chain analytics provider Santiment reports that the number of wallets holding between 100 to 1,000 BTC has attained an all-time high (ATH), reaching 15,777 wallets. Moreover, Santiment indicated that Bitcoin whales have surged this week alongside the US inauguration, with a new BTC ATH as transactions above $100,000 soared to their highest in six weeks.

While this greed phase could be advantageous for the BTC price, propelling it towards new heights, excessive optimism may ultimately lead Bitcoin into overbought conditions , potentially triggering a large-scale sell-off that may cause Bitcoin 's price to plummet.

The optimism fueling this greed phase among Bitcoin long-term holders seems to be largely influenced by expectations surrounding Donald Trump's pro-crypto administration and the concept of a strategic BTC reserve . However, there is a risk that Bitcoin could be trading significantly above its actual value if this BTC reserve fails to materialize.

Key Factors for Maintaining BTC's Bullish Trend

In another post on X, Ali Martinez cautioned that Bitcoin must hold above $97,530 to sustain its bullish stance. He emphasized that this price level serves as a crucial support point for BTC , as remaining above it is vital for preserving the current bullish momentum. Presently, Bitcoin is stabilizing around this range after reaching a new ATH of $109,000 earlier this week.

Additionally, crypto analyst Crypto Rover pointed out the $102,000 support zone as pivotal for Bitcoin 's pricing at this time. His analysis indicated that the flagship cryptocurrency could potentially dip as low as $98,000 if it falls below this critical support level.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading around $104,900, reflecting over a 2% increase in the last 24 hours, based on data from CoinMarketCap .

