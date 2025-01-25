Basel Al-Sabah Club Racers Advance In 3Rd Round Of Arabian Drag Racing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Director of Basel Club for Car and Motorcycle Racing Saif Al-Mutairi said on Saturday that the club's racers were able to achieve advanced positions in the third round of the Arabian Drag Racing League in Qatar.

Al-Mutairi added, in a statement to KUNA, that this achievement came after they succeeded in achieving first places during the first and second rounds of the championship hosted by Qatar Club for Car and Motorcycle Racing.

He explained that in (Index 9.0) category, Fahad Al-Khawari won first place and Ahmad Al-Yaqoub came in second place, while in (Index 8.5) category, Ahmad Mal Allah won second place.

In (8.5 for bicycle race) category, Mohammed Ismail won first place, Nasser Burbaa won second place, and Hussein Ashkanani won third place.

In (Street Bike for Bicycles) category, Musa Al-Balushi won first place and Ahmad bin Bilal won third place.

In (Index 4.8) category, Abdullah Al-Kandari won second place, while in (Index 4.5) category, Abdullah Al-Yassin won first place, and Fawaz Karam won third place.

In (Index 4.0) category, Bader Khorshid won first place and Ammar Hameed won second place.

In (Super Street Bike) category for bicycles, Al-Mutairi said that Ahmad bin Bilal won first place.

In (Pro Bike) category, Meshal Al-Sabr won first place, while in (Super Street pro) category, Jaber Al-Maghribi won second place and Turki Al-Dhafiri won third place.

In (Super Street Outlaw) category, Jaber Mehawish won third place, while in (Pro NE) category, Sayed Hussein Al-Haddad won first place and Ali Abbas won third place.

Arabian Drag Racing League in the Qatari capital, Doha, started on January 10 and will conclude next February. (end)

