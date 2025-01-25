( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. : Has completed its previously announced offering of an aggregate principal amount of US$750,000,000 7?% senior notes due 2030. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the company and are guaranteed on a senior basis by certain company subsidiaries. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.20 at $16.81.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.