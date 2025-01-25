(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar experienced its worst week in 14 months, as uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on China and other major trading partners sparked the decline. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot closed 1.6% lower compared to the previous Friday. This marked the largest weekly drop since November 2023.



Trump's threats to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico have rattled markets. He suggested a 25% tariff on these countries and a 10% tariff on China, potentially starting February 1, 2025. However, no concrete executive orders have been signed yet. The president has directed the Treasury and Commerce departments to review current trade relationships.



The Tax Foundation estimates significant economic impacts if these tariffs are implemented. They project a 0.4% shrinkage in economic output and $1.2 trillion in increased taxes between 2025 and 2034. The foundation also predicts a reduction in long-run GDP and the loss of 344,000 full-time equivalent jobs.







Global currency movements reflect the market's reaction to Trump's policies. The British pound led gains among G10 currencies, rising over 2.5% against the greenback. The euro also tracked towards its best week since 2023. Investors had hesitated to sell dollars before Trump's inauguration, fearing immediate tariff implementation.



Goldman Sachs strategists estimate that traders have unwound about two-thirds of the tariff risk premium. However, the bank still expects US economic outcomes to support the dollar in coming months. MUFG currency analysts suggest the dollar's pullback might be short-lived. They believe Trump will actively use tariffs, potentially changing market interpretations soon.

U.S. Currency Hits 14-Month Low Amid Trade Uncertainty

Despite the current dip, some experts advise caution in selling the US dollar. State Street Global Advisors anticipates continued dollar strength into Q1 2025. They cite superior growth, rising yields, and safe-haven appeal as supporting factors. However, they acknowledge that the recent rally was substantial and positions are becoming stretched.



The dollar's long-term outlook remains uncertain. Some analysts predict a 10-15% decline over a two-year horizon. They cite potential reversion of US yields and growth towards G10 averages as factors. Trump's tax cuts could accelerate US debt buildup, further complicating the dollar's future.



As markets navigate Trump's trade policies, the dollar's performance will be closely watched. The currency's movements reflect the complex interplay of geopolitical tensions, economic policies, and global trade dynamics. Investors and policymakers alike will scrutinize these trends in the coming weeks and months.





