Trump issues threat to Canada, EU with fresh tarriffs
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that he will impose substantial new tariffs on both Canada and the European Union if they collaborate in a way that harms the US economy. The threat follows comments by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who indicated a shift in Canada's foreign policy toward Europe and away from its previous close relationship with the US.
Trump made the statement on Truth Social, vowing that if Canada and the EU attempt to harm the US economy, the US would retaliate with tariffs much higher than those previously planned. Trump also announced a new 25% tariff on imported cars and auto parts, set to take effect next week, further escalating the trade tensions.
This follows previous tariffs imposed by the US, including a 25% levy on most Canadian goods and another planned 25% tariff on EU products. In response, both Ottawa and Brussels have indicated they will retaliate with their own tariffs. Trump’s comments also highlight growing tensions over the Ukraine conflict, with the US adopting a more favorable stance toward Russia compared to the EU, which continues to support Ukraine.
