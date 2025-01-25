عربي


State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

1/25/2025 2:06:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A nine-story residential building in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, was damaged by a Russian drone attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published the relevant photos on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.


State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Image

In Vyshneve, balconies from the fifth to the ninth floors of a residential building were destroyed by the enemy attack. Emergency workers rescued three people from the fifth floor and two from the seventh floor, including two children.


State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Image

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.


State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Image

A total of 42 rescuers and seven pieces of equipment are currently engaged in operations at the scene. The information is being updated.


State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Image

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 25, Russians attacked Ukraine again with combat UAVs.

Photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

