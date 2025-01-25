State Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attack On Kyiv Region
1/25/2025 2:06:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A nine-story residential building in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, was damaged by a Russian drone attack.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published the relevant photos on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
In Vyshneve, balconies from the fifth to the ninth floors of a residential building were destroyed by the enemy attack. Emergency workers rescued three people from the fifth floor and two from the seventh floor, including two children.
Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.
A total of 42 rescuers and seven pieces of equipment are currently engaged in operations at the scene. The information is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 25, Russians attacked Ukraine again with combat UAVs.
Photo: State Emergency Service
