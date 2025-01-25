AAP Targets BJP With New Poster, Videos; Criticises Delhi's Rising Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In continuance of the poster war between the two main rivals in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched a series of videos and a new poster aimed at criticising the BJP and questioning the Delhi Police's handling of law and order.

On Saturday, the AAP unveiled a new poster titled "5 February ko Bag Pack, 8 February ko Go Back," with a strong call to action against the BJP.

Along with the poster, the party posted on its official X handle,“Delhi residents will do BJP's bag pack in the upcoming elections."

In addition to the poster, several videos were released, featuring slogans like“Tadipar Chikara” and“Delhi Wale, BJP Ka Karenge Bag Pack,” continuously calling out the BJP.

The AAP's campaign seems focussed on portraying the BJP as a villain responsible for the worsening law and order situation in the national Capital, an issue that the AAP has raised repeatedly, frequently pointing out that the Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the AAP, has been vocal in his criticism of the Central government and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi.

He contends that, while the Delhi government handles essential services such as education, healthcare, sanitation, electricity, and water, the responsibility for law and order lies with the Central government.

Kejriwal asserts that, despite the rising crime rate in Delhi, the Centre has done nothing substantial to address the issue.

The AAP has also accused the BJP of using the Delhi Police for political purposes, claiming that police personnel have been deployed for election campaigning with BJP candidates rather than focussing on law enforcement.

Kejriwal further alleged that BJP workers have been involved in attacks on AAP members, while the police have turned a blind eye to these incidents, indicating political bias.

Through its posters and videos, AAP aims to highlight Delhi's growing crime rate.