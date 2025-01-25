Uttar Pradesh News: Two Women, 'Tormented' By Drunk Husbands, Marry Each Other Is It Legal?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two women from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh , decided to leave their homes and marry each other. Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu, tired of their alcoholic and abusive husbands, tied the knot at the Shiva Temple, also known as Choti Kashi, on January 23.

The women first met on Instagram and bonded over their shared struggles with domestic violence. Gunja took on the groom's role, applied sindoor to Kavita, exchanged garlands and completed the traditional seven pheras.

Gunja stated that they suffered from their husbands' drinking and abusive behaviour. It led the two women to seek a peaceful and loving life together. They plan to settle in Gorakhpur, rent a place and work to support themselves.

The temple priest, Uma Shankar Pandey, said that the women had performed all rituals quietly and left after completing the ceremony.

"We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behaviour. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," PTI quoted Gunja as saying.

Is their marriage legal?

No, the marriage between Kavita and Gunja is not legal. Same-sex marriages are illegal in India.

In October 2023, the Supreme Court of India rejected legalising same-sex unions, disappointing millions seeking marriage equality. The petitioners argued that denying marriage violated their constitutional rights, At the same time, the court accepted the government's proposal to form a panel to consider granting legal rights to same-sex couples.

The government and religious leaders opposed same-sex marriage, insisting that only Parliament could decide the legality. The court ruled in favour of the government. It stated that law-making was Parliament's role.