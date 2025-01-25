German Composer Writes New Version Of Saudi Arabia's National Anthem
Saudi Arabia is in talks with renowned German composer Hans
Zimmer, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy award winner, about
creating a new version of the country's national anthem,
Azernews reports.
Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Entertainment
Authority, shared the news on his social media account.
Al-Sheikh, who referred to hans zimmer as "one of the greatest
musicians of our time," revealed that they had discussed several
potential collaborations, including the possibility of a reimagined
version of the Saudi national anthem.
According to Al-Sheikh, Zimmer has been offered the opportunity
to compose an original piece of music titled Arabistan, which would
be inspired by the cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia. In addition,
the composer may also contribute to the soundtrack for the upcoming
film The Battle of Yarmouk, which is set to be filmed in Saudi
Arabia.
This collaboration with Hans Zimmer reflects Saudi Arabia's
broader cultural shift, as the country continues to invest heavily
in its entertainment and arts sector. The proposed Arabistan piece
is seen as an effort to blend modern musical elements with the
kingdom's rich cultural traditions. Zimmer's involvement could
bring global attention to Saudi Arabia's music scene and mark a
significant step in the country's soft power strategy, as it seeks
to reshape its image internationally through art, film, and
entertainment. Zimmer, known for his work on iconic film scores
like Inception, The Lion King, and Gladiator, could bring a
cinematic grandeur to the national anthem that aligns with the
country's aspirations to establish itself as a cultural hub in the
Middle East.
