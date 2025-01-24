Paramount Global Relief Response To CA Wildfires: $1 Million Donation, Cash Grants And Temporary Housing

(MENAFN- 3BL) As the wildfires in California continue, our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

We remain committed to supporting our employees who have been impacted during this incredibly difficult time. And across our entire company, we are looking at various ways to support the local community and at large as they look to recover and rebuild. Paramount has made an initial donation of $1 Million to organizations on the ground that are actively assisting with continuous firefighting and relief efforts, including:



Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - SUPPORT HERE

United Way - SUPPORT HERE

California Fire Foundation - SUPPORT HERE

American Red Cross - SUPPORT HERE

Direct Relief - SUPPORT HERE

World Central Kitchen - SUPPORT HERE

Best Friends Animal Society - SUPPORT HERE Anti Recidivism Coalition - SUPPORT HERE

Our brands are also taking the initiative to engage in relief efforts:



As of Jan. 15, CBS helped raised over $1.3 Million for the Red Cross, while also donating over 600 boxed meals and water to first responders.

Paramount Pictures donated catering from Better Man premiere to the Arcadia Police Department.

At Comedy Central, The Daily Show drove viewers to donate to the California Fire Foundation via in-show and social promotion. On the streaming front, P+ and Pluto TV are driving donations to the American Red Cross via PSAs and social promotion .

Additionally, Paramount's Employee Matching Gifts Program will double contributions from employees made to organizations providing urgent rescue and relief efforts.

For employees directly impacted by the wildfires, they can receive cash grants through Paramount's Employee Assistance Fund to help cover the costs of emergency evacuation or disaster recovery. And we're offering lodging and temporary housing assistance to employees affected, as well as emotional support through our Employee Assistance Program.