HILL's PET NUTRITION LEADS THE WAY IN MICROBIOME SCIENCE AT VMX 2025, UNVEILING BREAKTHROUGH PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "For more than a decade, Hill's has been at the forefront of microbiome research, recognizing that a healthy gut is foundational to overall pet health," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's. "Our understanding of the microbiome's positive impact on everything from immune function to organ continues to grow, and we are committed to translating our scientific discoveries into nutritional innovations that support veterinarians' daily clinical practice."

Microbiome

Hill's mounting microbiome expertise is built upon the collection and processing of thousands of fecal, oral, skin, and urinary microbiome samples. Hill's directly applies learnings from rich data analysis to the development of novel nutritional interventions, including several proprietary ActivBiome+ fiber bundle and ingredient blend technologies.



ActivBiome+ Digestion is a proprietary blend of prebiotics shown to rapidly activate the gut microbiome to support digestive health and well-being.



ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense activates the gut microbiome to reduce harmful waste products.

ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit helps to build a foundation for lifelong health by supporting digestion, immune system, and organ health with a special blend of prebiotic fibers and antioxidants.

Therapeutic Nutrition

Building on the success and technology in products like Hill's Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome, many of the new and enhanced Hill's Prescription Diet products launching in 2025 feature ActivBiome+ technology. A number of the products are also designed to aid veterinary professionals in managing pets with multiple conditions.



Prescription Diet z/d for dogs and cats, upgraded with ActivBiome+ Digestion, is therapeutic nutrition with hydrolyzed proteins to help reduce skin irritation, scratching, and digestive issues caused by adverse food reactions.



Prescription Diet i/d for cats, upgraded with ActivBiome+ Digestion, is nutrition formulated to activate the gut microbiome and help settle digestive upsets.



New Prescription Diet i/d for puppies and kittens, featuring ActivBiome+ Digestion, is highly digestible nutrition formulated to activate the gut microbiome and help settle digestive upsets.



New Prescription Diet Multi-Organ for dogs and cats, featuring ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense, for the complexity of feeding pets that may have conflicting nutritional needs.

New Prescription Diet Brain Care + j/d for dogs and cats is clinical nutrition formulated for pets with cognitive dysfunction and compromised mobility.

Everyday Wellness Nutrition

Hill's is also enhancing its Science Diet portfolio, bringing ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit technology to its dry lifestage products.

Upgraded Hill's Science Diet lifestage dry dog and cat foods now include ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit to support lifelong vitality with clinically proven antioxidants to support the immune system and gut-nourishing prebiotic fibers. As a part of our Science Diet life stage formulas for healthy pets, ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit's high quality ingredients offer great digestive benefits and promote a healthy stool.

"Every meal is an opportunity to enhance the health and well-being of pets," said Dr. Shenoy. "At Hill's, veterinary professionals are at the heart of all we do, and we stand as their partners in pioneering new and improved, innovative nutrition that helps them best meet their patients' evolving needs. Our newest advancements in microbiome science, support for pets with concurrent conditions, and lifestage nutrition are extensions of our commitment to enriching pets' health, every step of the way."

In addition to nutrition innovations, Hill's supports the veterinary profession through continuing education sessions at VMX, collaborative initiatives with the Diversify Veterinary Medicine Coalition and blendVET , and sponsoring the VMX Sunday Spectacular. These initiatives underscore Hill's dedication to furthering nutritional knowledge and fostering diversity, inclusion, and well-being within the veterinary community.

During VMX 2025, Hill's will be honored with a grand prize at the 2024 VETTY Awards ceremony, which recognizes excellence in animal health marketing. The "Hill's Prescription Diet Silent Sufferers" campaign, by Hill's and partner agency VML, will receive the NAVC Spotlight Award.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet .

