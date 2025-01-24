Special Vande Bharat Express Arrives In J&K

The Jammu railway station on Friday echoed with a unique announcement which said“Yatrigan kripya dhyan dein, Vande Bharat train sankhya 244027 Kashmir jane ke liye number ek par khadi hai”.

Locals and several waiting for other trains at the station became ecstatic, shouting slogans of“Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Many among them rushed to platform number one soon after the arrival of the special Vande Bharat train which will run from Katra to Kashmir.

“We are elated over the arrival of the special train to Kashmir. It is our dream to travel on this train. Now Kashmir is fully connected by train to Kanniyakumari - the other end of India,” said Pune resident Adik Kadam.

Along with his family, Kadam was returning after a visit to Kashmir to witness snowfall.“Kashmir now feels very close to us due to connectivity by train,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train from Katra, as the commissioner of Railway Safety has given the green signal for running the train service on the Katra-Baramulla section. The date of flagging off has not been announced.

The Railways has completed the 272 kilometers of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

According to railway officials, the Railway Board on June 8 unveiled for the first time a Vande Bharat Express train specially designed to operate seamlessly in Jammu and Kashmir's challenging winter conditions for the upcoming Katra-Srinagar rail route. The train incorporates special climate-related features.

Compared to the other 136 Vande Bharat Express trains currently running in different parts of the country, this train has several additional features to meet operational challenges and passengers' needs in the extreme weather conditions of J&K.

It includes advanced heating systems that prevent the freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks, provide warm air for the vacuum system and ensure optimal functioning of the air-brake system for smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures.

The train also features embedded heating elements in the windshield to automatically defrost the driver's front lookout glass, ensuring clear visibility in harsh winter conditions.

In addition to these climate-related features, it includes all other amenities of the existing Vande Bharat trains - fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, mobile charging sockets and the likes.

By enhancing the Kashmir valley's connectivity to the national railway network, this train symbolises India's commitment to bridging geographical and economic gaps.

The approval by the commissioner of Railway Safety marks a significant step towards completing the 272-km USBRL project, which aims to connect the Kashmir valley to the broader Indian railway network. Over the past month, Indian Railways has conducted six trial runs on various sections of the track, including crucial milestones such as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, Anji Khad Bridge and the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab River at Kauri.

The Anji Khad Bridge, a critical part of the USBRL project, is an engineering achievement, featuring a single pylon rising 331 metres above the river bed. The pylon, which took several years to complete, now rises 191 metres above its foundation level.

The Anji Khad Bridge, with a total length of 473.25 metres, is one of the two highest railway bridges in the world, alongside the Chenab Bridge at Kauri, which holds the title of the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres above the river bed, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

