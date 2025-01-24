All Exchange Students Return To Ukraine Minister Of Education

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) 100% of students participating in academic mobility programs abroad return to Ukraine, which reflects the responsible approach universities take in selecting participants for exchange programs.

This was stated by of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Currently, we see a 100% return rate of young people participating in academic programs. This demonstrates that universities take great care in selecting the students they recommend for academic mobility programs," Lisovyi said.

The minister noted that most students to European countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Poland.

"This is a truly valuable tool for the development of our youth and higher education as a whole. Faculty members also travel with students, which enables them to exchange experiences, understand how environments are organized, and learn about modern teaching methods," he said.

Lisovyi highlighted that the state has also addressed academic mobility for students from private universities. Each private institution's applications are reviewed individually.

"If the university is reputable and hasn't had questionable cases in its history, a special letter is issued to authorize the group's travel under academic mobility programs, thus resolving this matter," the minister explained.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 2025 admissions campaign will include a research methodology exam for doctoral candidates and an art history exam for master's applicants in artistic fields.