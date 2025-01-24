Matreya's Powerful Rebirth With Debut Single 'Eagles'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mason Noise is making a striking return, unveiling his artistic rebirth under the new name Matreya.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emerging from a period of profound personal and artistic transformation, the Birmingham-born artist is ready to share his evolution with the world. His debut single, Eagles, set for release on February 7th, marks the beginning of a bold new chapter-one defined by resilience and renewal.

In an interview with Head Above The Clouds magazine, Matreya spoke about his transformation:“Matreya represents all I have been and the vision for the future that I see for myself. It's all the different facets of me and reflects my soul rather than just my personality. My mission would be to bring joy and consciousness to people through my creativity, music, and the visual world that we're creating. My journey is there to inspire people to look inside themselves for who they really are and to work through challenges that have happened to them and know that they can come out of the other side with a sense of renewal and freshness.”

Matreya's debut release has certainly been highly awaited.“'Eagles' is a reflection of everything I've been through-the grief, the healing, and the lessons I've learnt about trusting your path and embracing transformation,” says Matreya.“It's about finding one's courage and inner strength through life's challenges and discovering one's unique life purpose.”

Eagles also serves as a first glimpse into Matreya's upcoming debut album, Anchor, set for release in late 2025. A deeply personal project, the album will explore themes of love, loss, and renewal, marking a significant shift in his artistic journey.

From an X Factor rebel to a deeply introspective and boundary-pushing artist, Matreya's return is more than just a comeback-it's a rebirth. Eagles lands on all major streaming platforms on February 7th, offering listeners a chance to experience the evolution of an artist who has truly found his wings.

