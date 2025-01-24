(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's leading of independent mortgage lenders, banks, credit unions, and service providers, is proud to announce the appointment of Jodi Hall as its new Chief Executive Officer and President.







Photo caption: The Mortgage Collaborative Appoints Jodi Hall as New CEO and President.

With nearly 30 years of transformative experience in the mortgage industry, Jodi Hall is a visionary leader known for driving innovation, operational excellence, and organizational growth. As the Founder of DandaRoad, LLC, she has played a key role in modernizing mortgage processes and advising lenders on cutting-edge technology solutions. Previously, she held pivotal leadership positions at CrossCountry Mortgage and Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, where she helped scale operations to multibillion-dollar production levels.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to have Jodi on board,” said Jim Park, Interim CEO and Co-Founder of TMC.“Her knack for innovation, her leadership skills, and her dedication to lifting others up make her the perfect person to help write TMC's next chapter.”

In her new role, Hall will steer TMC's operations, spearhead new initiatives, and amplify the organization's value proposition to its members. A dedicated advocate and longtime collaborator, she has been instrumental in expanding the TMC network, connecting numerous organizations, and championing its mission every step of the way.

“I am honored to join TMC as CEO and President,” said Hall.“I've always believed that a commitment to innovation and action drives success in this industry. My focus at TMC will mirror what has been consistent throughout my career: creating an ecosystem where collaboration fuels growth. Lenders and vendor partners are stronger when we are empowered and equipped to solve problems together.”

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a member-driven organization dedicated to empowering mortgage lenders across the U.S. through networking, education, and advocacy. By fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation, TMC supports the success of its members, ensuring they thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. For more information, visit .

