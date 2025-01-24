EMA Partners India Lists At 26 Pc Premium On BSE SME

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 24 (KNN) EMA Partners India launched its initial (IPO) with remarkable performance, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

The company's shares commenced trading on the Bombay (BSE) at Rs 156.50, representing a substantial premium of 26.21 per cent over its initial offer price of Rs 124.

The IPO, which was open for bidding from January 17 to January 21, 2025, witnessed unprecedented investor interest, being oversubscribed by an impressive 205.64 times.

The price was strategically set between Rs 117 and Rs 124 per share, attracting significant market attention.

The public offering comprised a fresh issue of 53,34,000 shares and an offer for sale of 7,96,000 shares from existing shareholders. Prior to the public listing, the company secured Rs 21.65 crore from anchor investors, with 12 anchor investors receiving 17.46 lakh shares at Rs 124 per share.

Notably, a domestic mutual fund was allocated 33.33 per cent of the total anchor investor shares.

Trading dynamics on the listing day revealed active market participation, with approximately 15.83 lakh shares exchanged. The stock experienced price fluctuations, reaching a high of Rs 158.80 and a low of Rs 148.70, ultimately being frozen at its lower limit of 5 per cent above the listing price.

The company has outlined comprehensive plans for utilising the IPO proceeds. These include upgrading IT infrastructure, repaying existing borrowings related to office premises, expanding the leadership team, and addressing general corporate objectives.

EMA Partners India, an executive search firm specialising in leadership hiring solutions, has demonstrated robust financial performance. As of July 31, 2024, the company reported operational revenue of Rs 25.88 crore and a net profit of Rs 4.37 crore.

The firm employs 117 full-time staff, with 23 fee earners, and maintains an operating revenue of Rs 1.12 crore per fee-earning employee.

The successful IPO underscores the company's strategic positioning in the executive search and leadership advisory sector, offering specialised recruitment services across diverse industry verticals.

