Urbanwrk Partners With Breathe Aromatherapy To Enhance The Workplace Experience With Signature Scents

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The modern workplace continues to evolve beyond aesthetics, and UrbanWrk, a leading managed workspace provider, is embracing this progression through the strategic use of fragrance. Fragrance has the power to transform workplaces, offering far more than just a sensory treat. A thoughtfully curated sensory experience can significantly reduce stress and energize the mind, making it a vital element of modern work culture.

UrbanWrk x Breathe Aromatherapy



Through a new partnership with luxury aromatherapy specialist Breathe Aromatherapy, UrbanWrk is enhancing the sensory landscape of its managed workspaces across India.



This initiative in the managed workspace sector leverages scent's proven ability to boost productivity, sharpen focus, and reduce stress levels-particularly valuable in urban environments where professionals spend significant time indoors.



The collaboration introduces two bespoke fragrances from Breathe Aromatherapy's " Fragrances for Spaces " portfolio. The sophisticated Sakura blend will welcome visitors and employees in reception areas and conference rooms, featuring:



Top notes : Sweet caramel, citrus, and rose

Heart notes : Herbal essence and blackcurrant Base notes : Rich woody and musky undertones



For washrooms, the invigorating Zesty Citron creates a refreshing atmosphere with citrus notes of orange and mandarin, paired with green and floral undertones.



"This partnership strengthens our commitment to workplace excellence," says Anuj Munot, Founder and CEO of UrbanWrk . "We're crafting environments that actively contribute to our clients' success and wellbeing. It's about creating spaces that people genuinely look forward to working in."



Deepa Narayan, Founder and CEO of Breathe Aromatherapy , adds, "Research consistently demonstrates fragrance's significant impact on cognitive function and emotional wellbeing. Our collaboration with UrbanWrk brings this benefit into the professional sphere."



The initiative reflects UrbanWrk's ongoing commitment to workplace innovation, adding another dimension to its comprehensive approach to workspace excellence.



About UrbanWrk

UrbanWrk delivers premium, sustainably operated enterprise-managed workspaces across Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Our tech-enabled facilities serve an impressive roster of clients including Deloitte, Carrier, L&T, BDO Rise, 3M, Ather, Schneider, SBI General Insurance, ITC Infotech, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, DSK Legal, JM Financials, and Nuvama Wealth. As an upscale, client-centric flex operator, it specialises in creating customised solutions that meet precise business requirements.