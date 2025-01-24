Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Litter Box Accessory (OCC-1745)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient litter box accessory to help contain litter, messes, and odors," said an inventor, from Garden Grove, Calif., "so I invented the KITTY CURTAIN / KITTY DOME. My design helps keep the litter inside, which saves you time when cleaning up after your cat."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cover for various types of litter boxes. In doing so, it helps contain litter to prevent messes. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it could help simplify litter box maintenance. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for cat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1745, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

