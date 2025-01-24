(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Product Type, Therapeutic Approach, End User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs market size reached USD 2.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.46% during 2025-2033. The rising prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy among the masses, the increasing number of new product approvals and launches, and favorable government initiatives providing good reimbursement policies, along with promoting target-specific treatments, represent some of the key factors driving the market.

The rising number of new product approvals and launches by the major manufacturers is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the growing incidences of Duchenne muscular dystrophy among the masses. In line with this, a considerable rise in clinical trials, along with the presence of strong pipeline of products, is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the advent of mutation-specific therapies due to continual innovations in diagnostics is also impacting the market positively. Besides this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities focusing on accurate diagnosis and treatment of DMD for underserved categories, such as infants, females, and non-ambulant patients, are propelling the market. However, the shortage of standardized procedures for the examination of the clinical efficacy of drugs, delayed diagnosis and prediction, and the rising costs of genetic therapeutics are acting as growth-restraining factors for the market.

On the contrary, favorable government initiatives providing good reimbursement policies, along with promoting target-specific treatments, are contributing to the market growth. Some of the other factors creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market include rapid urbanization, improving medical infrastructure, emerging trend of product premiumization, and inflating disposable incomes of the masses.

Key Market Segmentation:

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, therapeutic approach, and end user.

Product Type Insights:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs market based on the product type. This includes corticosteroids (prednisolone, prednisone, and deflazacort) and pain management drugs. According to the report, corticosteroids represented the largest segment.

Therapeutic Approach Insights:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs market based on the therapeutic approach. This includes mutation suppression, exon skipping, and steroid therapy. According to the report, exon skipping represented the largest segment.

End User Insights:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. According to the report, hospitals accounted for the largest market share.

Regional Insights:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets that include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America was the largest market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs. Some of the factors driving the North America Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs market include the rising number of new product approvals and launches, continual improvements in medical infrastructure, and the presence of several key players in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include FibroGen, Italfarmaco, NS Pharma, PTC Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics.

