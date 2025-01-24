The Authority Guide To Emotional Resilience In Business: Second Edition Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business

The second edition of "The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business" by Dr. Robin Hills, published by The Right Company is now available!

- John M. Fisher, Chartered Psychologist, Change Management Specialist

BOLTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ei4Change is pleased to announce the release of the second edition of "The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business” the latest addition of 'The Authority Guides' series published by The Right Book Company . Authored by Dr. Robin Hills (Honoris causa), an emotional intelligence coach, trainer, and practitioner specialising in people development in business, this book offers invaluable insights and practical strategies for professionals and organisations navigating the ever-changing, high-pressure business environment.

Dr. Robin Hills brings a wealth of expertise to this edition, with years of experience in coaching and training individuals and teams to enhance their emotional intelligence and resilience. His profound understanding of how emotions impact workplace dynamics and personal development makes this guide an essential resource for anyone looking to thrive in today's demanding business world.

"The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business" investigates how challenges inside and outside of work can impact emotions and resilience, emphasising the critical role emotional resilience plays in achieving organisational success.

In this new edition, readers will find:

.Practical Guidance: Learn to manage stress, adapt to change, and develop emotional resilience through actionable strategies.

.Expert Insights: Discover how emotions influence resilience and how to effectively work with them in the workplace.

.Skill Development: Gain the tools to build personal resilience, support team resilience, and cultivate an organisational culture that thrives in the face of adversity.

“Explores themes of resilience, positive psychology, emotional intelligence and mindfulness, providing valuable insights in a clear and engaging manner."

Avery Chen, EVP of Global Marketing

Key takeaways from the book include:

.Understanding the role of emotions in stress management and resilience.

.Developing realistic optimism to manage stress more effectively.

.Exploring action strategies to enhance personal and team resilience.

.Learning to turn adversity into opportunity and challenges into growth.

The Right Book Company, an independent business publisher, continues to offer highly practical and accessible guidance through 'The Authority Guides' series. This pocket-sized guide, expertly written by Dr. Robin Hills, is designed for busy professionals who seek to stay in control, move forward with confidence, and focus on what's important. Boost your motivation, overcome setbacks, and be more productive with this essential guide to emotional resilience.

