PKF O'connor Davies Named A 'Best Place To Work In Westchester' By 914INC.

Organization recognized for fourth consecutive year

as leader in Westchester business community

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, is proud to announce that it has been named a "2025 Best Place to Work in Westchester" by 914INC. The annual program recognizes organizations with offices in Westchester County, New York, for their employee programs, benefit offerings, and efforts to create a welcoming and supportive work environment. This is the fourth consecutive year that PKF O'Connor Davies has been named to the ranking.

"We take great pride in this recognition as it reflects our ongoing leadership in the Westchester business community as a workplace where all team members can collaborate, learn and enjoy the work they do," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Our continual recognition speaks to the strength of our culture and the strength of our commitment to our team's growth, well-being and success."

Team members at PKF O'Connor Davies have access to a variety of benefits and other advantages, including highly competitive compensation and bonuses, health and financial wellness programs, flex hours, and four-day work weeks in the summer. In addition, team members are encouraged to participate in formalized career-development and job-advancement programs, as well as DEI initiatives and employee resource groups. Outside of the workplace, team members can take advantage of team-building activities and community-service projects.

"We're constantly seeking new ways to engage, energize and empower our team, and this recognition highlights that work," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We're honored to be recognized for supporting our team's well-being and growth, as well as encouraging connection, camaraderie and collaboration across the organization."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

