Adoption Of Drones-As-A-Service Industry Explodes Along Rising Revenue Opportunities In The Billions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Group News Commentary - The drone size continues to expand as the drone services evolves, offering a diverse range of services for both remotely controlled and autonomously flown drones. This industry integrates software-controlled flight plans into drones' embedded systems, making it a critical component in sectors like agriculture, insurance, construction, marine, aviation, oil & gas, mining, and infrastructure. The demand for these services, which includes tasks such as search and rescue, package delivery, industrial inspections, imaging, and healthcare supply distribution to remote areas, significantly contributes to the growing drone market size. A study from MarketsAndMarkets said the Global Drone Services Market Size, which was valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2023, is estimated to reach USD 57.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. The report said:“In terms of market segmentation, drone services are categorized by the type of service provided, including platform services (further divided into flight piloting and operation, data analysis, and data processing), maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and simulation and training. The application-based segmentation encompasses inspection and monitoring, mapping and surveying, spraying and seeding, filming and photography, transport and delivery, as well as security, search, and rescue. The industry-based segmentation covers a wide spectrum of sectors, including construction and infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense and law enforcement, media and entertainment scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare and social assistance, and transportation, logistics, and warehousing. These industries rely heavily on drones for functions like inspection, monitoring, and photography, further driving the drone market size.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE: UMAC), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

MarketsAndMarkets continued:“Furthermore, the market is categorized by solution type into end-to-end solutions, which encompass all platform services like piloting and operations, data analytics, and data processing. Point solutions are specific to piloting or data processing for applications such as surveying, inspection, and monitoring. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the drone market size within the drone services industry, as these services continue to replace legacy solutions in commercial sectors.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces Listing of its Common Shares on the Mexican Stock Exchange - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it its common shares are approved for listing and trading on the BMV: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange). The shares trade under the symbol“ZENA” on its International Quotation System (SIC), effective January 23, 2025.

“As we continue to expand our business into new geographical markets, this additional listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange not only broadens our international exposure but provides increased liquidity for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing our story with Mexican investors as we continue to drive value for our shareholders,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

In Additional ZENA News - ZenaTech Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Acquires KJM Land Surveying LLC, a Second Acquisition to Accelerate Drone Innovation in Land Surveys and Establish a Southeast Base for its Drone as a Service Business – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has acquired KJM Land Surveying LLC, a well-established Pensacola Florida land survey engineering company with a long history and roster of repeat customers. This is ZenaTech's second acquisition as part of a larger roll-up strategy to disrupt the land survey industry by accelerating the use of drones for speed, accuracy and innovation benefits. The acquisition will also form the base of the Southeast US region of its national Drone as a Service or DaaS business which utilizes drone solutions from its subsidiary company ZenaDrone.

“Closing this second acquisition is another step in our Drone as a Service or DaaS strategy, establishing a Southeast base with an experienced team and customer relationships, which adds to our Northwest base and national rollout. We have the opportunity to significantly disrupt the land survey business at scale using drone technologies. We view our DaaS business model as similar as to how Uber disrupted the taxi industry,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“This acquisition, as well as the 20 others we have identified, have the potential to add accretive revenue over the short term as well as the long term.”

The US Surveying and Mapping Services industry is estimated at $10.3 billion according to Business Research Insights, growing at least 3% annually. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using traditional methods. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the drone technology industry include:

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world's leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced the launch of its Exhibition (Experience) Center in Shenzhen's Luohu Sports and Leisure Park. It is the world's first EH216-S takeoff and landing site featuring a fully automated vertical lift vertiport. It also marks a new smart infrastructure in Shenzhen dedicated to the commercial operations of the EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle, establishing a groundbreaking model for electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft operations in urban areas.

The Luohu UAM Center, designed by EHang, boasts an automated three-dimensional vertical lift vertiport. This innovative facility reduces labor costs and optimizes space usage through its automated operations. The Luohu UAM Center, spanning approximately 753 square meters, has brought this advanced design to life. The first floor is dedicated to a hangar and boarding area, providing passengers with a seamless and comfortable experience. The integrated takeoff and landing pad with the hangar enables rapid charging, thereby streamlining flight operations. During the launch ceremony on January 21, an EH216-S aircraft was lifted from the first to the second floor by the vertical lift platform. It then took to the skies, completing a lap over the Luohu Sports and Leisure Park before landing smoothly, marking its first flight at the Luohu UAM Center. The demonstration received widespread acclaim from attendees.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) recently announced that its ballistics protection unit, Safe-Pro USA LLC (Safe-Pro USA) will be exhibiting at the upcoming SHOT Show 2025. The event is scheduled to take place from January 21-24, 2025, at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Safe-Pro USA will be exhibiting in the Palazzo Ballroom at booth #55939 on January 22nd and 23rd.

The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade ShowSM (SHOT Show®) is one of the largest of its kind events for target shooting, hunting, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The annual event, attracting more than 55,000 industry professionals from around the world, serves as a premier platform to showcase new products, engage in educational sessions, and forge valuable connections. At SHOT Show 2025, Safe-Pro USA will be displaying an array of new ballistic protective solutions designed for law enforcement. Highlighted by its ultra-lightweight and ultra-thin "305 PRO" hard armor plate, Safe-Pro USA will also display newly developed high-performance ballistic plates and vests compliant with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) latest ballistic standard, NIJ 0101.07, all designed to offer enhanced protection for law enforcement and first responders against high-power rifle threats such as AR-15s and AK-47s.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recently announced that its Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. ("OAS") business unit's Airobotics subsidiary has received a purchase order for its Iron Drone Raider from a major defense company. The order includes the integration and testing of new features required for defending from additional ground threats.

"The Iron Drone Raider is a high performing, modular platform with AI-driven navigation and operating capabilities tailored to the most demanding defense requirements," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Indeed, this versatility is allowing for expanded applications further expanding the potential market size for our Iron Drone platform. These new use cases meet an additional need identified by a governmental customer with the required performance and cost parameters. Securing this platform expansion highlights the exceptional talent and experience of our Airobotics team and the confidence our defense partners and customers have in Ondas."

During the third quarter of 2024, OAS secured several initial orders in the defense market, totaling approximately $14.4 million, which included several purchase orders totaling $9.0 million from a major government military customer for the Iron Drone Raider system. The Iron Drone Raider systems are being deployed as a core element of a multi-layered homeland security infrastructure to protect critical locations, assets and populations from the threat of hostile drones.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading innovator in drone technology with a current focus on U.S. based manufacturing and marketing of drone parts recently announced the release of the Rotor Riot Brave 55A ESC and its addition to the Blue UAS Framework. This product addresses the critical need for non-Chinese, NDAA-compliant components in the U.S. drone industry. Unusual machines now has two drone components placed on the Blue UAS Framework.

The Blue UAS Framework is a program established by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to provide the Department of Defense and other government entities with trusted, secure drone components that meet rigorous cybersecurity, performance, and regulatory standards. Products listed on the framework ensure compliance with federal requirements, such as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reducing risks associated with foreign-made or unverified components. Inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework underscores Unusual Machines' commitment to supplying reliable solutions for government and defense applications.

