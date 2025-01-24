Autonomize AI Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Joan Harvey As Chair Of Growth Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joan Harvey

Renowned healthcare leader who led multi-billion dollar businesses at Cigna, Medco and WellPoint/Anthem joins advisory board to accelerate growth and impact.

- Joan Harvey

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Autonomize AI , a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare solutions, today announced the appointment of Joan Harvey as Chair of its newly established Growth Advisory Board. Ms. Harvey brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth technology companies to Autonomize AI, further accelerating the company's mission to revolutionize healthcare operations with artificial intelligence. Ms. Harvey joins a distinguished group of advisors, including respected industry veterans Anthony Alvarez, Sarah Bezeredi, and Dr. Anthony Nguyen. Ms. Harvey brings decades of experience scaling multi-billion dollar healthcare organizations and forging key industry partnerships to Autonomize AI, further accelerating the company's mission to revolutionize healthcare operations with artificial intelligence.

"Joan is a proven leader with a remarkable track record of driving growth in the healthcare technology space," said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO of Autonomize AI. "Her strategic expertise and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we expand our reach and impact on healthcare organizations globally. We are thrilled to have her join our team."

Ms. Harvey previously served as the President of Care Solutions for Evernorth and oversaw the clinical operations, technology and product development functions. Joan has more than two decades of health care experience serving in a variety of leadership roles empowering whole person health and advocating for patients. Prior to joining Evernorth, Joan led the consumer health engagement and behavioral programs for Cigna medical's 17 million U.S. customers. Joan came to Cigna from Medco where she was Senior Vice President for Personal Health Solutions. She also led WellPoint 360 Health (now part of Anthem) and served as the CEO of American Imaging Management.

"I am thrilled to join Autonomize AI as the Chair of the Growth Advisory Board and contribute to the company's mission of transforming healthcare through AI," said Ms. Harvey. "Autonomize AI's technology has the potential to significantly improve efficiency and effectiveness within healthcare organizations, ultimately leading to better care for patients. I look forward to working with the talented team at Autonomize AI to help them achieve their ambitious growth goals."

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI is a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare solutions. The company's Agents and Copilots utilizes AI to organize, contextualize, and summarize unstructured data, empowering healthcare professionals to make more informed decisions and streamline administrative workflows. Autonomize AI is committed to helping healthcare organizations unlock the potential of AI to improve patient care, reduce costs, and enhance the overall healthcare experience.

