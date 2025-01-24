Leicester City’S Fight To Stay In PL Makes Them A Difficult Opponent, Says Postecoglou

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 24 (IANS) Every point matters for Leicester City as the club hopes to move out of the relegation zone in the English 2024-25, starting their journey upward with the match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. Spurs' head coach Ange Postecoglou believes their clash against Ruud Van Nistelrooy's side will be a difficult one to deal with.

The Foxes currently sit in the 19th place in the Premier League table, two points behind Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have had their share of struggles. Their 2-3 loss against Everton last time out saw them drop to 15th place in the table. "It'll be a tough game. They're in a fight to stay in the Premier League and they'll come and try and make it difficult for us. We're in our own tough moments, being at home will help us, and it will give energy to the players. Hopefully, there will be a really good atmosphere,” said Postecoglou in a press conference.

Spurs are currently undergoing a severe injury crisis. Djed, Sergio, Antonin Kinsky, and Yang Min-Hyeok were all ineligible for the Europa League clash against Hoffenheim. Pape missed out after picking up an injury at Goodison Park. Yves was injured in the north London Derby on January 15, alongside Brennan Johnson, who remains out. Dominic Solanke was injured in training ahead of the trip to Everton and Ange reported in Germany that the striker faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have resumed training, but neither are ready to return. Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner also remain sidelined. "We should have light at the end of the tunnel in a couple of weeks, it's not as dire but at the same time there's always a possibility that before those guys come back we might lose a couple of these guys [current players in form]. That's always the challenging bit, that's what we're going through.

"It's been two months of hard grind for the players, just trying to support them as much as we can. Our schedule is not going to ease up at all. The resilience and the determination of the players to get out there and perform is a fantastic thing for me to witness, couldn't be more proud of them," he added.

-IANS

aaa/bsk/