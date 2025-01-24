Nitrile Gloves Market To Reach USD 16.2 Billion By 2032, Growing At 5.5% CAGR SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nitrile Gloves Market

Nitrile Gloves Thrives on Rising PPE Demand, Technological Advancements, and Strategic Efforts to Strengthen Resilience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nitrile Gloves Market Size was valued at USD 10.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Growth and Trends in the Nitrile Gloves Market: Rising Demand and Innovations in Safety and HygieneThe nitrile gloves market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness around safety and hygiene. Nitrile gloves are highly valued for their durability, resistance to chemicals, and suitability for individuals with latex allergies, making them a preferred choice in industries like healthcare, food processing, and chemicals. Their popularity surged particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand for protective gear like gloves reached unprecedented levels.In healthcare settings, nitrile gloves are crucial for ensuring the safety of medical professionals and patients, and their usage continues to rise due to growing health concerns globally. Additionally, the demand for these gloves is fueled by an increasing focus on workplace safety and hygiene standards, especially in food processing and chemical industries. Recent trends show a shift towards powder-free nitrile gloves, which are seen as a safer option, reducing the risk of allergic reactions. Innovations in glove technology are also underway, with manufacturers focusing on improving comfort, strength, and biodegradability, responding to both environmental concerns and the need for better performance.Get a Sample Report of Nitrile Gloves Market @Leading Key Players:. 3M (3M Glucose Monitoring System, 3M Lancing Device). Adenna LLC (Adenna Glucose Test Strips, Adenna Glucometer). Ammex Corporation (Ammex Glucose Test Strips, Ammex Glucometer). Ansell Healthcare (Ansell Glucose Testing Supplies, Ansell Glucometer). Atrium Medical Care (Atrium Glucose Monitoring Devices, Atrium Blood Glucose Test Strips). Cardinal Health (Cardinal Health Glucose Monitoring System, Cardinal Health Blood Glucose Test Strips). Dynarex Corporation (Dynarex Glucose Test Strips, Dynarex Glucometer). Hartalega Holdings Berhad(Hartalega Glucose Monitoring System, Hartalega Test Strips). Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell Glucose Monitoring Device, Honeywell Test Strips). Kimberly Clark (Kimberly Clark Glucose Test Strips, Kimberly Clark Glucometer). McKesson Corporation (McKesson Glucose Monitoring System, McKesson Blood Glucose Test Strips). Medline Industries (Medline Glucose Monitoring Devices, Medline Test Strips). Mercator Medical S.A (Mercator Glucose Test Strips, Mercator Glucometer). Shield Scientific B.V. (Shield Glucose Monitoring Devices, Shield Blood Glucose Test Strips). Supermax Corporation Berhad (Supermax Glucose Monitoring System, Supermax Test Strips). Supermax Healthcare Limited (Supermax Glucometer, Supermax Blood Glucose Test Strips). Top Glove Corporation (Top Glove Glucose Monitoring System, Top Glove Test Strips). Unigloves Limited (Unigloves Glucose Testing Supplies, Unigloves Glucometer)As healthcare infrastructure expands, particularly in developing regions, the demand for durable protective gear like nitrile gloves rises to ensure safety for both medical professionals and patients.As countries invest in expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, the demand for protective equipment like nitrile gloves is set to increase. Rapid advancements in healthcare systems require enhanced safety measures for medical professionals and patients. Nitrile gloves, known for their durability and resistance to chemicals, provide essential protection during medical procedures. The growing focus on healthcare access and safety standards in these regions will drive the need for reliable protective gear, ensuring the well-being of both healthcare workers and patients as healthcare facilities continue to develop and expand. This trend reflects a global shift toward improved health safety protocols.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Type. Powdered. Powder-freeBy Grade. Medical. Industrial. FoodBy Texture. Smooth. Micro-roughened. Aggressively TexturedBy End-use. Medical & Healthcare. Food & Beverage. Automotive. Oil & Gas. Construction. Chemical. Pharmaceutical. Metals & Machinery. OthersMarket Dominance of Powder-Free and Medical-Grade Nitrile Gloves in 2023: A Focus on Healthcare and SafetyBy Type: The powder-free segment dominated with the market share over 70% in 2023. This preference is largely driven by their critical role in sectors such as healthcare and food industries, where contamination risks are high. Powder-free nitrile gloves are less likely to cause allergic reactions, offering a safer alternative for both medical personnel and patients. For example, in surgeries, where aseptic conditions are essential, hospitals prefer powder-free gloves to prevent any particles from contaminating sterile fields.By Grade: The medical-grade segment dominated with market shar over 60% in 2023. This strong presence can be attributed to the growing demand for high-quality protective equipment driven by heightened infection control and safety awareness among healthcare providers. Medical-grade nitrile gloves are designed for high-barrier protection, making them essential in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, especially during surgeries and medical examinations. These gloves are crucial for safeguarding patients from contamination.Buy Full Research Report on Nitrile Gloves Market 2024-2032 @Market Dominance and Growth Trends of Nitrile Gloves: North America Leads with Over 40% Share, Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing RegionNorth America region dominated with the market share over 40% in 2023. This is attributed to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and stringent safety and hygiene regulations. Both the United States and Canada have seen significant growth in nitrile glove usage, driven by heightened infection control awareness in medical settings, laboratories, and food production industries. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, led to increased demand for personal protective equipment in healthcare facilities. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers and suppliers in the region has ensured the availability of high-quality nitrile gloves, further boosting market growth.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for nitrile gloves, with an expected compound annual growth rate of approximately 12%. This growth is largely fueled by industrialization, especially in the emerging healthcare sector, and increasing hygiene awareness in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region has made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially following the global pandemic, driving demand for personal protective equipment like nitrile gloves.Recent DevelopmentsIn March 2023: Medline Industries, LP, headquartered in Mundelein, Illinois, opened a new LEED-certified distribution center located in Hammond, Los Angeles. The new facility will process more than $200 million in annual orders and distribute thousands of individual products to healthcare providers.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.