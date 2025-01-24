Preliminary Investigation Results For AZAL Plane Crash To Be Announced Next Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The preliminary findings of the investigation into the
Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, are
expected to be revealed next week, according to Deputy Prime
Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Azernews
reports.
The preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of
the AZAL airplane near Aktau may be published next week, Deputy
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, head of the government commission to
investigate the causes of the crash, Kanat Bozumbayev said at a
briefing, Trend reports.
“This is a huge international effort. We hope that next week a
preliminary part of it will be published by the Ministry of
Transportation. It is recommended to publish the results within 30
days from the day of the air accident. I think that the
International Commission should meet this deadline,” he said.
In addition, the deputy minister recalled that a criminal case
on the fact of the accident under the auspices of the General
Prosecutor's Office has been opened.
“This case is under the control of the transport prosecutor.
There is ballistic expertise and explosion-technical expertise. The
work is continuing there now,” Bozumbayev added.
To note, the passenger plane Embraer-190 of AZAL Airlines,
flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed on December 25, three
kilometers from Aktau airport. As many as 67 people were on board,
including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.
In related developments, the Kazakh authorities clarified that
the transcripts of the pilots' conversations, shared by Russian
channels, are not a leak. They emphasized that the content of the
data retrieved from the black box differs from these published
transcripts.
These findings and clarifications are expected to shed light on
the causes of the accident and guide further steps in the
investigation.
As a result of the crash, 27 people were taken to the hospital.
Among them are 15 citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 citizens of Russia, and
3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one injured person has
not yet been established.
Both pilots and a stewardess were dead; two other crew members
survived.
