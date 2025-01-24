HE Al Falasi Honors 1,065 HCT Graduates During Class Of 2024 Ceremony In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



1,065 students graduated from the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah campuses, and the employment rate achieved equates 71%.

11,282 graduates from 2019 to 2023 at HCT, achieving an employment rate of 79%.

4,900 students enrolled in 12 vocational diploma programs.

The Apprenticeship Program has achieved remarkable success. Over 15,000 students from bachelor and diploma programs benefited up until the second semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Training workshops in electric car and the qualification of academic staff are in alignment with the rapid development of the EV industry. AW Rostamani Group gifts two ZEEKR X vehicles to students with the highest cumulative average in the Class of 2024.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), honored 1,065 HCT graduates in Abu Dhabi, with over 100 achieving distinction or distinction with honors. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President and CEO, dignitaries, senior officials, strategic partners, HCT faculty and staff, and the graduates' families.

HE Dr. Al Falasi expressed his delight at the graduation of Class of 2024, commending the UAE's leadership for their unwavering support of higher education and emphasizing the vital role HCT and other institutions play in equipping graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the ever-evolving labor market. HE noted that the success and academic excellence of the graduates is a testament to HCT's commitment to nurturing highly qualified professionals in key sectors.

HE Dr. Al Falasi also highlighted the importance of collaboration between higher education institutions and the private sector in preparing a skilled workforce. HE praised HCT's partnerships, which provide students with optimal training and employment opportunities, and congratulated the graduates, encouraging them to step confidently into the future. HE emphasized their importance as a vital investment in the nation's development, urging them to contribute diligently and innovatively to their respective fields.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, and featured a dynamic laser show, highlighting the UAE leadership's vision for education and HCT's growth and strategic plans. HE Dr. Alayyan addressed the 1,065 graduates, emphasizing HCT's role in nurturing the next generation that will contribute to a stronger economic system. On behalf of HCT's Board of Trustees, HE Dr. Alayyan announced the graduation of the students from HCT's Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah campuses.

A grand prize from ZEEKR, represented by AW Rostamani Group, for distinguished students

The ceremony was marked by a grand prize - two premium electric mobility vehicles, both ZEEKR X models, offered by AW Rostamani Group (AWR), the strategic partner of HCT and the official distributor of ZEEKR in the UAE. AWR awarded graduates who achieved the highest cumulative average (4/4) for the Class of 2024.

HE Dr. Ahmad Belhoul unveiled the award and presented it to the two graduates: Maryam Sheikh Omar, who majored in business administration at the HCT-Abu Dhabi, and Meera Ahmed Abdel Muti, who majored in computer and information sciences at the HCT-Sharjah.

His Excellency noted that honoring the outstanding students through AWR's initiative is a model of cooperation aimed at encouraging students and appreciating their efforts and keenness for excellence.

Roberto Colucci, Director of Electric Mobility for ZEEKR at AW Rostamani Group, stated:“At ZEEKR, we are driven by a commitment to a greener future, and we believe that the leaders of tomorrow will be those who embrace innovation and sustainability. Today, we celebrate these inspiring graduates who exemplify this belief. Their ambition and creativity embody the UAE's drive for progress, a drive that resonates deeply with the essence of the ZEEKR X.

This exceptional vehicle is designed for those who strive for excellence and dare to shine in their respective fields, mirroring these graduates' own dedication to pushing boundaries. By awarding them the ZEEKR X, we are not only honouring their remarkable achievements but also providing them with a tool to further their aspirations. We believe this will empower them on their journey to create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.”

HCT's commitment to applied education and employment

HCT continues to excel in applied education, offering Applied Bachelor, Vocational Diploma, and Mahara (Job Accelerator) programs. The successful Apprenticeship Program, in collaboration with government ministries, provides students with valuable real-world experience in the private sector. This program has benefited thousands of students, enhancing their skills and employability.

HCT boasts impressive graduate employment rates, with the Class of 2023 achieving an 84% employment rate. Overall, HCT graduates from 2019 to 2023 have achieved a 79% employment rate. The Class of 2024 is already demonstrating strong employment outcomes.

HCT's student enrollment continues to grow, reflecting the increasing demand for applied and vocational education. The Faculty Sabbatical Program further strengthens HCT's commitment to aligning its programs with industry needs by providing faculty with opportunities to gain practical experience in various sectors.