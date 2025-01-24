Top Global Consumer Trends For 2025: Healthspan Plans, Wiser Wallets, Eco Logical, Filtered Focus And AI Ambivalent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Global Consumer Trends 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the top five trends projected to have the biggest impact across various industries and categories worldwide in the year ahead. These insights help business stay ahead of disruption, anticipate shopping motivations and fulfil unmet consumer needs.

Top global consumer trends 2025



Healthspan plans

Wiser wallets

Eco logical

Filtered Focus AI ambivalent

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends Get up to date estimates and comment

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900