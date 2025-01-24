QICCA Announces Implementation Of Its New Arbitration Rules

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA), at the Qatar Chamber, has announced the implementation of its new arbitration rules issued in 2024.

These updated rules were unveiled by the Chairman of QICCA and Qatar Chamber, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, during the Fifth World for International Arbitration, organised by QICCA in November last year.

For his part, Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali Al Thani, QICCA Board Member for International Relations, stated that the Centre has commenced implementing the new rules, enhancing the facilitation of arbitration procedures within QICCA and Qatar. He noted that the rules align with UNCITRAL standards and international settled principles and rules applied in commercial arbitration and by international arbitration institutions.

Sheikh Thani also said that the Centre has successfully handled a significant number of cases under the new procedures this month.

He noted that 2024 marked a record year for the Centre, with nearly 86 arbitration and conciliation cases – the highest since its establishment in 2006.

Furthermore, Sheikh Dr Thani pointed out that QICCA in addition to the institutional services provided technical and logistical support for several ad hoc arbitration cases.

He reaffirmed QICCA's commitment to supporting both ad hoc and institutional arbitration cases, emphasizing that this aligns with its mission and social responsibility to enhance arbitration processes and procedures in the State of Qatar.

In turn, Ebrahim Shahbeck, QICCA's Secretary-General, said that the Centre staff is keen on following up on cases and has the capabilities, along with technical and legal expertise, that have enhanced its efficiency and performance in recent times. This progress, he noted, has been reflected in the growing confidence of those engaging with the Centre.