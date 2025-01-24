Bond Market Transactions Propel QSE Trading To QR1.149Bn
1/24/2025 4:27:06 AM
DOHA: Qatar stock exchange (QSE) recorded trading volumes worth QR1.149bn yesterday, driven by transactions in the bonds market involving 35.061 million shares across 2,844 deals.
The QSE index saw a slight decline of 0.03 percent, dropping 3.37 points to close at 10,616, weighed down by losses in three sectors.
According to data released by the exchange, the consumer goods and services sector led gains with a 0.50 percent increase, followed by the insurance sector at 0.20 percent, banking and financial services at 0.15 percent, and Real estate at 0.02 percent. On the other hand, the industrial sector slipped by 0.06 percent, transportation by 0.27 percent, and telecommunications by 0.57 percent.
