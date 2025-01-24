Shanghai Electric Awarded With Numerous Safety And Environmental Protection Certifications For Its International Power Plant Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Regarding safety, Shanghai Electric received a certificate of appreciation for exemplary HSE performance at Noor 1 Solar Project, a 950MW hybrid CSP and PV solar power station in Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The team achieved 15 million safe human hours by identifying safety risks, planning major operations meticulously, and implementing robust risk control measures. Strict safety protocols for subcontractors ensured comprehensive oversight. The department pledged ongoing vigilance and system optimization to support the project's stable operation and long-term sustainability. The Company also earned certification for 3 million safe labor hours at Oman's Manah-1 Solar Independent Power Plant . Despite new challenges and a tight schedule, the team ensured safety with strict protocols, emergency drills, and a zero-accident record.

Shanghai Electric's Rupsha 800MW Combined Cycle Power Plant project in Bangladesh achieved certification for five million safe labor hours. Prioritizing safety, the team followed strict procedures, conducted regular inspections, and provided targeted training to ensure steady progress and effective risk management.

Environmental protection

Shanghai Electric's waste-to-energy plant in Selangor, Malaysia, won the Annual Environmental Management Excellence Award from the Selangor Environmental Protection Bureau. This recognition, along with eight previous environmental management awards, highlights the project's commitment to sustainability. As Selangor's first garbage incineration power station, the project drew significant local attention. Shanghai Electric adhered to strict environmental regulations, implemented effective measures, and earned praise from stakeholders. Project employees also participated in a beach cleanup event organized by the Environmental Protection Bureau, promoting environmental awareness, reducing coastal pollution, and protecting marine biodiversity, further strengthening the Company's international reputation for environmental responsibility.

Community building

In Pakistan's Thar region, where educational resources are scarce, Shanghai Electric's project team donated 1,221 sets of textbooks, school supplies, and drinking water buckets to local schools, addressing critical shortages. The donation also included classroom national anthem boards and school entrance nameplates to support cultural and infrastructure development. This initiative enhances local education and fosters sustainable community development. By strengthening ties with the community, the project team reaffirmed its commitment to public welfare, pledging ongoing support in education, healthcare, environmental protection, and infrastructure.

Shanghai Electric advances environmentally sustainable technologies through research and industrialized management. Its 2024 ESG excellent practice cases, chosen from within the Company, highlight green intelligent manufacturing, digital twin applications, wind turbine reuse, and resource recycling, emphasizing environmental, social, and regulatory impact and effectiveness.

Shanghai Electric's A shares have been included in the Hang Seng A-Share Sustainable Enterprise Index, Hang Seng Mainland and Hong Kong Sustainable Enterprise Index, and Hang Seng A-Share Sustainable Enterprise Benchmark Index for two consecutive years. Its H shares are part of the Hang Seng (Mainland and Hong Kong) Enterprise Sustainable Development Index and the Hang Seng Sustainable Enterprise Benchmark Index. Additionally, Shanghai Electric was named in China's ESG Listed Companies Yangtze River Delta Pioneer 50 (2024), and its Leading the Green Future-ESG Comprehensive Practice and Innovation Case was featured in the 2024 ESG Excellence Practice Report by the China Enterprise Reform and Development Research Association and China Central Radio and Television Station.

