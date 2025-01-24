Fabric Glue Market To Boost Revenue Potential, Highlight Latest Development By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global fabric glue market was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $19.9 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The study provides insights into key market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges, making it a valuable resource for investors, stakeholders, and new entrants looking to strengthen their market presence.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market InsightsDrivers:- Rapid infrastructural development worldwide.- Growing consumer demand in the automotive sector.Opportunities:- Increased adoption of fabric glue for disposable products made from woven and non-woven fabrics.Restraints:- Limited awareness about the benefits of fabric glue among consumers.Market BreakdownBy Type:- Temporary Glue: Accounted for nearly 60% of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031.- Permanent Glue: Projected to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.By End-Use Industry:- Industrial Segment: Held one-third of the total revenue in 2021 and will continue leading the market.- Automotive Segment: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Generated over 40% of the global market revenue in 2021, with the highest projected CAGR of 7.3%.- Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Competitive LandscapeProminent market players include:- Beacon Adhesives Inc.- Arkema- H.B. Fuller Company- Henkel- Tear Mender- Pidilite Industries Ltd.- Prym Consumer USA Inc.These companies have adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to strengthen their market position.Report Coverage- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size (2021): $10.3 Billion- Projected Market Size (2031): $19.9 Billion- CAGR: 6.8%- Segments Covered: Type, End-use Industry, and Region- No. of Pages: 270Conclusion:The global fabric glue market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in infrastructure and the automotive sector. Asia-Pacific stands out as a key growth region, offering lucrative opportunities for market players.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

