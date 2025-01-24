(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 23, 2025, reversing his predecessor's artificial intelligence guidelines. This move signals a major shift in US policy. Trump's order aims to strengthen American dominance in AI by removing what his administration sees as obstacles to innovation.



The new directive contrasts sharply with former President Joe Biden's approach. Biden's 2023 order focused on safety standards and consumer protections. Trump's policy prioritizes rapid development and economic competitiveness. It calls for an AI action plan within 180 days to bolster US global leadership in the field.



Trump's team argues that Biden's regulations hindered AI progres by imposing excessive government control. The new order mandates a review of all AI-related policies stemming from the previous administration. It seeks to eliminate measures deemed burdensome to the tech industry.







The policy shift has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters believe it will accelerate AI innovation and deployment. Critics worry that rolling back safety guidelines could lead to unforeseen risks. The tech industry's response remains divided, reflecting the complex balance between innovation and responsible development.

Trump Overhauls U.S. A.I. Policy, Prioritizing Innovation Over Regulation

This regulatory change could influence global AI governance discussions. It may also affect America's competitive stance in the international AI landscape. As the field evolves rapidly, the effectiveness of Trump's approach will be closely watched by industry leaders and policymakers alike.



The coming months will reveal how this new strategy shapes the US AI sector. Trump's team faces the challenge of promoting growth while addressing potential AI risks. Their success or failure could significantly impact America's position in the global technology race.

