Morocco: Ambassador Meets Transport Minister

Abdessamad Kayouh, of and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco , received in his office Khalid Salim Ahmed Bamakhalif, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Morocco.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of transport and logistics between the two brotherly countries. There was also an exchange of views on topics of common interest.

