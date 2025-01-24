Fourth Win in a Row: Sterlite Power Continues to be a Great Place to Work®

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 January, 2025— Sterlite Power, a leading global power products and solutions business, has reaffirmed its status as an employer of choice by earning the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth time in a row. This continued recognition highlights the company's success in building workplace culture grounded in trust, transparency, and employee empowerment.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Taking pride in this achievement, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, "At Sterlite Power, we recognize that our people are the cornerstone of our success. This certification reflects our commitment to investing in and nurturing our human capital, aligning their aspirations with our organizational goals. It underscores the importance of fostering a dedicated and purpose-driven team whose collective efforts propel us toward achieving greater milestones."

Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO, added, "We celebrate this certification as it validates how we have built our cultural fabric, weaving together trust, respect, and continuous growth. I am especially proud of how our teams have embraced and strengthened our inclusive environment. We will continue to invest in our people, champion diversity, drive innovation, and create abundant opportunities for everyone to grow both personally and professionally.”

