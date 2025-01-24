( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc. : Announces the granting of European Patent EP 2 686 100 B1, titled“Steam Plasma Arc Hydrolysis of Ozone Depleting Substances”. This granted patent covers PyroGenesis' cutting-edge process for the highly efficient destruction of ozone depleting substances, such as used refrigerants from end-of-life cooling apparatus. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.60.

