UAE, U.S. Officials Discussed Strategic Ties Over Phone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Jan 24 (NNN-WAM) – Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), held a phone conversation yesterday, with U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on strategic ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah“expressed his eagerness to work with Rubio, to enhance the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the U.S., contributing to regional and international peace and security,” the UAE's foreign said in a statement.

He and Rubio also“reviewed regional and global developments, and efforts to combat extremism and hatred, promote tolerance and co-existence, and support worldwide peace, stability and development,” the ministry said.

Following the phone talks, the U.S. Department of State issued a press release, saying that, the two officials discussed“the importance of the U.S.-UAE partnership for peace and stability in the region,” as well as,“the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of the hostages, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.”

The two sides committed to elevate bilateral ties and work together on shared opportunities, and to counter common threats, it said, adding that, Rubio reiterated the need to continue implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal.– NNN-WAM