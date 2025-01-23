HISPANIC STAR CHAMPIONS LATINO NARRATIVE AT DAVOS TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF LATINOS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This year's Davos, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' aligns with a pivotal time to reshape Latino narrative.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Hispanic Star returned to Davos for the sixth consecutive year with a delegation led by Hispanic Star's founder Claudia Romo Edelman, and driven by the mission to share the narrative of the Latino community's integral role in driving economic growth and technological innovation with this critical global audience.

Hispanic Star Delegation and Latinos gathered at Davos 2025

This year's forum, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," is particularly significant as it coincides with the new U.S. administration, signaling a time of significant changes. Romo Edelman, with nearly three decades of experience at Davos, emphasizes the importance of including Latino voices in these high-level discussions to address global challenges effectively.

"As we step into a new era, Hispanic Star is championing a refreshed narrative for Latinos, emphasizing their undeniable economic prowess. With Latinos contributing $3.6 trillion to the U.S. GDP, driving 68% of the labor force growth in the United States by 2030, it's clear that the narrative of Latinos as key economic drivers is more relevant than ever."

The delegation's strategic activities at Davos included leading two influential panels: "The Roadmap to Power," co-powered by A LA LATINA, gathered global leaders and allies, with insights from Bea Perez, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships Officer at The Coca-Cola Company, Pilar Cruz, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Cargill, and Aldijana Šišić, Ph.D., Global Chief of Private Sector Partnerships at UN Women.

Together, they addressed challenges, forged alliances, and strategized on breaking barriers and building powerful networks. The second panel, "How Tokenization Democratizes Financial Markets and Fuels Financial Inclusion," hosted by Hedera, featured Betsabe Botaitis, Martin Cabrera Jr., and Sheila Warren discussed how to enhance products and democratize markets while driving financial inclusion.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of this year's discussions, with Hispanic Star advocating for AI as a crucial tool in promoting data equity and combating misinformation. By integrating Latinos more significantly in AI development and implementation, the organization aims to ensure that technology advances reflect accurate representations and contributions of Latinos, thus counteracting the perpetuation of stereotypes. As the world steps into a new era of global interaction and technological integration, Hispanic Star's contributions at Davos serve not only as a report of progress but as a clarion call for the inclusion of Latinos in all facets of global economic and technological development.

To learn more about the Hispanic Star's achievements at Davos 2025, visit: .

About Hispanic Star:

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3, its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - is an advocacy-driven platform with convening, mobilizing, and communications superpowers devoted to elevating the potential of Latinos by changing perceptions. Hispanic Star was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

Press contact:

Marisa Garcia de Celis Angel

Head of Communications, Hispanic Star

[email protected]

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE We Are All Human

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED