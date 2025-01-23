National Mental Health Alliance Day: San Juan, Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Join us in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the National Mental Alliance Day as we provide presentations on the following topics: Mental Health, Addiction, Fentanyl, and Human Trafficking.



Our purpose driven mission is based on the United States broken foster care system and overwhelming statistics with children human trafficked daily before your eyes. According to Saved in America There are more than 365,000 missing children in our country each year. 30% of those missing are being trafficked (approximately 109,000 children).



Barilla Consulting is hosting an event in all 50 states including 2 territories (Guam and Puerto Rico). Together we can provide a solution to end child displacement in the foster care system and child human trafficking. For more information to support our national movement or media interview we can be reached at 214-422-6690.



Open to the community - Free to attend *Pre - Registration required for catering. Together we can make a difference!



Margie Barilla

Barilla Consulting

+1 2147549739

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.