REACH LA To Honor Michelle Buteau And Inspiring LGBTQ+ Changemakers At 3Rd Annual Celebration Gala

Michelle Buteau, celebrated for her hilarious narration on Netflix's The Circle, and her hit show, Survival of the Thickest, will receive the organization's Creative Arts Allyship Award. This award recognizes her unwavering commitment to embedding allyship into her creative work and serving as a vocal advocate for positive LGBTQ+ representation in the arts and media.

"Receiving this award from REACH LA, an organization doing such important work with LGBTQIA+ youth of color in Los Angeles, is such an honor for me," said Michelle Buteau. "As an artist, my goal is always to create real life, a beautiful world that is diverse and real. I always just hope that my work provides the necessary joy to those who see themselves represented and perhaps inspire those advocating for marginalized communities to keep pushing for representation and inclusivity in all spaces."

Amber Whittington, known on social media as @AmbersCloset , will receive REACH LA's Community Activist Award for her leading contributions to LGBTQ+ advocacy. A trailblazer in digital media, Amber was one of the first openly lesbian creators to use her platform as a space to educate, empower, and activate change. Her activism has extended far beyond social media, reaching as far as The White House, where she has championed safe spaces and representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

This year's gala will feature on-site HIV/AIDS testing in partnership with the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign, in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Month. Guests can also take part in a unique offering with complementary on-site tattoos (donations encouraged). In response to the recent fires, 100% of the proceeds will support LA fire relief efforts. These funds will provide essential services such as free mental health therapy, clothing donations, transportation, and access to vital resources through REACH LA's Community Resource Hub. See here for more information .

REACH LA's gala will take place on February 15th at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles . The gala will raise crucial funds for the nonprofit's Mental Health and Creative Arts programming, which enables REACH LA to provide 100% free mental health therapy, and provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth to explore and showcase their talents. Offerings include free classes and access to the studio for dance, music, photography, digital art, VOGUE, and more.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase now for $300 per ticket and $3,000 per table. Please visit or follow us on social media @Reach_LA to learn more.

ABOUT REACH LA:

REACH LA's mission is to engage, empower, and celebrate LGBTQIA+ people of color and their communities through social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness. Since 1992, the organization has provided HIV prevention education, testing, mental health support, and creative arts programming, creating a safe and supportive space for youth to thrive. Visit or follow REACH LA on social media @reach__la.

