'I'm Fighting For My Country': Emirati MMA Fighter Ready To Inspire Next Generation At PFL Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The roar of the crowd, the sting of sweat, the adrenaline coursing through his veins-these are the sensations that ignite the fire within Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, the sole Emirati fighter stepping onto the Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut card in Dubai this weekend. But as he readies himself for this moment, Hadi carries far more than personal ambition into the cage. He bears the pride of a nation, the sacrifices of his family, and the weight of a dream that has demanded everything of him.

"Growing up, I was far from an athlete," he confesses. "I wasn't sporty at all. I never imagined myself as a fighter." Yet, fate had other plans. A chance encounter with martial arts during his university years ignited a spark within him, leading him on an unexpected journey through wrestling, Jiu-Jitsu, boxing, and ultimately, the exhilarating world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

"When I started, there wasn't much awareness about MMA in the UAE," he recalls. "There weren't any gyms, no events. It was a different landscape." Witnessing the rapid evolution of the sport in his home country fills him with pride. "Now, the UAE is becoming a global hub for MMA," says Hadi, all set for the big fight night on January 25. "Seeing Abu Dhabi host UFC events and now the PFL coming to Dubai is incredible. It's truly inspiring."

His presence on the PFL's debut card in Dubai also marks a full-circle moment in his career.“It's an honour to represent my country and fight in these big events,” he says.“I sacrificed a stable job and dedicated everything to make this dream come true. So, being the only Emirati fighter on this platform is something I take immense pride in. I'm fighting for my family, my country, and the very few who believed in me when others shut doors in my face.”

The evolution of MMA in UAE

The athlete has witnessed a transformative shift in the UAE's approach to MMA.“We now have a Federation, programmes for young martial artists, and facilities that rival the best in the world,” he notes.“Jiu-Jitsu is already booming here, and I believe MMA will follow. If the right people manage it, the UAE can lead this sport globally," says Hadi, who believes the new generation of fighters will rise on a foundation of opportunities he never had, with amateur competitions and professional coaching paving the way.

As one of the few professional Emirati fighters, Hadi also recognises his role as a potential mentor to the next-gen interested in pursuing this field.“So many kids come to me and say, 'We want to be like you.' It's a proud moment to motivate and inspire them.” He's also encouraged by the increasing involvement of women in MMA.“In the Gulf, women competing on the world stage is a huge achievement. It's not just a sport for men anymore."

With just days to go before his pivotal fight, Hadi remains optimistic.“This is a very tough fight for me, but I've done everything I could to prepare. Now, I just need Allah's blessing. Inshallah, I'll get this victory," he adds, remaining steadfast in his mission to build a legacy.“I want to be remembered not just as a fighter, but as someone who inspired others. For now, my focus is on January 25. After that, we'll see what's written for me.”

...