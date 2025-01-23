Music Legend Hans Zimmer To Recreate Saudi National Anthem With Different Instruments
Date
1/23/2025 2:34:49 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Music legend hans zimmer has recently discussed producing new pieces and a possible rearrangement of Saudi Arabia's national anthem with the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Shikh.
Taking to X, the Saudi official posted an image with the iconic composer and said, "I met today with one of the greatest musicians of our time-the legend Hans Zimmer."
He said that the both of them discussed several projects that Al Shikh hopes will soon "see the light" of day. Among the discussed projects are a re-arrangement of the Saudi national anthem using different instruments, as well as creating a musical piece titled Arabia, inspired by the nation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Al Shikh added that they spoke of organising a "massive" concert in Riyadh, alongside the possibility of Zimmer composing the soundtrack of the upcoming film, Battle of Yarmouk.
Zimmer has performed in the Middle East multiple times, visiting UAE for a concert as recently as May, 2024.
MENAFN23012025000049011007ID1109123567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.