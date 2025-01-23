Richey May Cyber Launches CMMC Compliance Services With RPO Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



These services are designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of CMMC requirements and achieve compliance efficiently.

This initiative addresses the growing need for robust cybersecurity practices among Department of Defense (DoD) contractors and their chains, ensuring they can protect sensitive information and maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace. The firm met the rigorous requirements for RPO certification and can now provide critical pre-assessment consulting services to contractors and organizations seeking CMMC certification.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, CMMC compliance is now a necessity. These services provide businesses with the tools and expertise needed to meet stringent requirements efficiently, minimizing the risk of data breaches and protecting their reputations. Non-compliance can lead to hefty penalties, reputational damage, and the loss of valuable government contracts.

" We understand the unique challenges businesses face in achieving CMMC compliance . That's why we've developed a comprehensive suite of services, tailored to each client's specific needs. From gap assessments and remediation planning to ongoing support and training, we provide a holistic approach that ensures not only CMMC compliance but also lasting improvements in cybersecurity capabilities, ultimately boosting their competitive edge," says Michael Nouguier, Partner, Cybersecurity Services and CISO.

Richey May Cyber's CMMC Services offer several benefits, including:



streamlining alignment with the framework

avoiding costly penalties

securing future contracts enhancing safeguards to protect sensitive data

The company's deep understanding of the challenges businesses face in achieving CMMC compliance sets it apart. They provide a comprehensive, customized approach, ensuring companies not only meet the requirements but also benefit from improved security and enhanced competitiveness.

The services include gap assessment, remediation planning, implementation support, documentation and policy development, training and awareness, managed IT and security services, and ongoing monitoring and support. This comprehensive approach ensures sustained compliance and prepares DoD contractors for future cybersecurity challenges. To get started, access Richey May Cyber's Comprehensive Guide to CMMC Certification and Compliance here.

Adopting CMMC best practices enhances current cybersecurity procedures and prepares companies for the future. This forward-thinking approach fosters a culture of proactive risk management, ensuring DoD contractors remain resilient in the face of emerging threats.

About Richey May Cyber:

The experts at Richey May Cyber understand the challenges clients face every day – because they've faced them, too. Having held executive positions at organizations of all sizes, from small companies to global enterprises, our unmatched expertise allows us to offer seasoned, practical and executive advice to solve your most complex cloud, and cybersecurity problems. richeymaycyber

About Richey May:

Richey May has been a trusted name in financial services and other regulated industries for almost four decades. With a deep level of expertise in these areas, we offer a full suite of services and unparalleled knowledge in Richey May Advisory as well as Audit, Assurance, and Tax services. Richey May's expertise goes beyond traditional services; our insights, innovation, and market intelligence, powered by professionals from the industry, enable our clients to achieve more in technology, operations, business intelligence, cybersecurity, forward-looking risk management and more.

