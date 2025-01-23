EQS-News: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Bond

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG achieves buyback result of EUR 2.7 million for the 2013/2026 corporate

23.01.2025 / 12:44 CET/CEST

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG achieves buyback result of EUR 2.7 million for the 2013/2026 corporate bond Further step to reduce bond successfully implemented Essen, 23 January 2025 – SANHA GmbH & Co. KG, one of the leading manufacturers of piping systems, today announced the result of the buyback offer for the 2013/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A1TNA70, WKN: A1TNA7, the“SANHA bond 2013/2026”). In total, bonds in the amount of EUR 2.7 million were repurchased at a price of 100% as part of the buyback offer that ended on Monday, January 20. This reduces the outstanding nominal amount of the SANHA bond 2013/2026 to EUR 17.5 million. Bernd Kaimer, Managing Partner of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG:“We are pleased that we were able to reduce our bond liabilities with the help of the buyback to achieve our target of further diversifying our financing structure. The bonds will be repurchased from the company's existing cash and cash equivalents.” About SANHA SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems. The products of the 100% family-owned industrial company are used in many sectors, including building services, refrigeration technology, fire protection and numerous industrial applications such as technical gases. SANHA holds around 250 product certifications for the various applications. The company based in Essen has around 700 employees and is active in 50 countries worldwide. Around 10,000 products, primarily piping systems made of copper, copper alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel and plastic are manufactured in four plants in Germany and other European countries. Investor Relations / Press: Johannes Kaiser, Fabian Kirchmann

