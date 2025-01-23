EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Acquisition expands INDUS Group's Engineering segment

Complementary addition of the HBS Group strengthens the engineering expertise and international orientation of KÖCO being part of the PEISELER Group Stud welding and specialist with a focus on Europe and the United States Bergisch Gladbach, 23 January 2025 – Stock exchange listed INDUS Holding AG expands its Engineering segment through a strategic acquisition for its subsidiary PEISELER. The stud welding specialist KÖCO, a company of the PEISELER Group, has acquired the profitable core business of HBS Bolzenschweiss-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG (HBS) with economic effect from 1 January 2025. Based in Dachau, HBS develops and produces stud welding equipment including control systems and power electronics, as well as automatic stud welding systems. HBS' American subsidiaries, Sunbelt Stud Welding Inc. and HBS Studwelding Inc., will also become part of the INDUS Group. The HBS Group employs more than 50 people and generates annual sales of around 13 million euros. “For the growth of INDUS group, we give particular focus on expertise in defined technology fields and international market presence,” says Axel Meyer, member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Engineering segment.“KÖCO and the entire PEISELER Group benefit from the strong international footprint of the HBS Group. On the product side, it ideally complements our existing portfolio in the field of welding equipment.” Arnd Kulaczewski, Managing Director of the PEISELER Group:“In addition to KÖCO's focus on larger welding studs and transformer stud welding machines, we are expanding our product portfolio to include compact, energy-efficient inverter stud welding units. This allows us to target new customer groups in the industrial segment. Given the general trend towards increased automation, HBS' automation technology business offers additional growth potential.” Axel Meyer:“With the addition of HBS, INDUS has already successfully completed two acquisitions this year. Particularly in the technology fields of fluid technology and process technology, we see potential for further international acquisitions for the Engineering segment in the next months.” About INDUS Holding AG: Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. SDAX-listed INDUS Holding AG has been included in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108) since 1995. INDUS generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros in 2023. For more information, visit . Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

