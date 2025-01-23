India Shines As A Rising Global Hub For Foreign Investment: WEF 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 23 (KNN) At the recent World Economic Forum (WEF), key experts and officials highlighted India's robust potential as an increasingly attractive destination for foreign direct (FDI), emphasising the nation's strategic advantages and ongoing economic transformation.

The Indian government has significantly streamlined foreign investment processes, with Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), revealing that over 90 percent of FDI now enters through an automatic route.

This approach signals a deliberate strategy to simplify investment mechanisms and create a more accessible environment for international investors.

Strategic sector focus has emerged as a critical component of India's investment narrative. Electronics, renewable energy, textiles, footwear, and pharmaceuticals represent priority areas with substantial employment potential.

Neeraj Aggarwal from Boston Consulting Group underscored India's unique positioning, particularly its advanced digital infrastructure exemplified by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has become a global benchmark for technological innovation.

Despite the promising outlook, industry leaders acknowledged existing challenges. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman of PwC India, emphasised the necessity of enhancing logistics and digital competitiveness, referencing Malaysia and Indonesia as benchmark markets for potential improvement.

A central theme of the discussion was India's demographic dividend. Experts unanimously stressed the critical importance of comprehensive skill development to fully leverage the country's young and dynamic workforce.

The emphasis on education and technical training represents a strategic approach to meeting the evolving demands of global corporations seeking technologically proficient talent.

The real estate sector emerged as another promising investment frontier. Niranjan Hiranandani from Hiranandani Group highlighted the impact of structural reforms, noting that commercial real estate returns now exceed residential sector performance.

He projected that increased FDI and internal investment could potentially drive India's GDP growth from 6.5 percent to 10 percent within the next two years.

Kartikeya Sharma from AB InBev India encapsulated the prevailing sentiment by referencing the "exponential scale" of India's growth potential.

The confluence of policy reforms, technological infrastructure, and a young workforce positions India as an increasingly compelling destination for global investors seeking dynamic and emerging market opportunities.

The WEF panel ultimately portrayed India not merely as an investment destination, but as a rapidly evolving economic ecosystem with significant global relevance and transformative potential.

(KNN Bureau)

