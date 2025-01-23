Aleut Wins Seaport Nxg Award To Propel U.S. Navy Missions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Aerospace Engineering LLC (Aleut), a subsidiary of Aleut and Small Disadvantaged Business, announces its selection as a contractor on SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG), the U.S. Navy's premier vehicle for professional support services. This multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at $50 billion and spans a five-year base period with an additional five-year option.

"Our selection for the SeaPort NxG IDIQ contract vehicle allows us to deliver innovative engineering, information technology (IT), and program management services to support the Department of the Navy and the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)," said Geoff Vaughan, Senior Vice President of Mission & Technology Services. "As an Alaska Native corporation, this opportunity not only drives growth but creates meaningful benefits for our shareholders."

SeaPort NxG enables Aleut to compete for task orders supporting a wide range of Navy and U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) programs including the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), the Office of Naval Research (ONR), and the Military Sealift Command (MSC).

Focused on fostering small business participation, the contract streamlines the acquisition of critical services in two primary categories: Engineering Support Services and Program Management Support Services, which are further divided into 23 functional areas.

This milestone positions Aleut to contribute significantly to the Navy's evolving needs while leveraging its expertise to deliver impactful solutions.

"Our inclusion on SeaPort NxG is a proud moment for Aleut," Vaughan added. "We're excited to partner with the Navy to advance its mission and deliver value for both the military and our shareholders."

ABOUT ALEUT

Aleut Aerospace Engineering LLC (Aleut) is Small Disadvantaged Business specializing in delivering professional development and training, engineering, and technical support services, including research and development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E), technical operations, and strategic services to federal agencies. Aleut holds an ISO 9001:2015 certification and functions as a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal , a holding company for the federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation .

Established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971, The Aleut Corporation is one of 12 original regional Alaska Native corporations. Aleut Federal's diversified portfolio includes Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) subsidiaries, offering specialized capabilities to meet the diverse needs of federal clients.

