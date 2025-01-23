West Lane Capital Forms Elevated Beauty Group, Announces Bold Vision For The Future Of Beauty Under New CEO Rachel Jud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elevated Beauty Group (EBG) affirms their vision and position in the beauty with the appointment of Rachel Jud, as CEO.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elevated Beauty Group (EBG), the newly formed beauty holding company of private equity fund West Lane Capital Partners affirms their vision and position in the beauty industry with the appointment of industry veteran, Rachel Jud, as CEO.

For nearly a decade, West Lane Capital Partners has strategically acquired, integrated and grown a portfolio of beauty brands including professional haircare brands, retail cosmetics brands and internationally recognized nail care lines. With the appointment of Rachel Jud as CEO, EBG is poised to transform the industry by empowering beauty professionals, founders and consumers through innovation, education, and collaboration.

Rachel has a proven track record of driving significant growth and launching disruptive marketing initiatives, most recently serving as President of Babe Original. Her ability to connect with consumers and professionals in impactful ways fosters brand loyalty, while maintaining a commitment to inclusivity and excellence. Her vision aligns seamlessly with EBG's mission; to create, incubate, and scale high performance beauty brands that inspire confidence, celebrate diversity, and elevate our world.

“Elevated Beauty Group is uniquely positioned to lead with its diverse and vibrant portfolio of brands,” said Rachel.“I'm honored to join this team and collaborate with these exceptional companies to build a brighter, more sustainable future for our industry.”

Nick Sternberg, managing partners of West Lane Capital Partners added,“We are honored and excited to have Rachel lead our growing beauty platform. Rachel's experience in and passion for the beauty industry will be a major asset to Elevated Beauty Group as it continues to grow its portfolio of brands and businesses. West Lane Capital Partners continues to be actively focused on seeking additional acquisition opportunities in the broader beauty and wellness industry to integrate onto the Elevated Beauty Group platform”

Together, Rachel and EBG's dynamic community of entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts are creating the future of beauty with precision and passion for building brands, products and experiences.

About Elevated Beauty Group

Elevated Beauty Group is transforming the beauty industry by creating innovative products and programs, supporting entrepreneurs and their teams with strategic guidance, growth capital and best in class shared services, ensuring accessibility to the tools needed for a beauty business to thrive. EBG's portfolio includes Simply Organic Beauty, Blue Cross, Blossom, Seven, Mented, and Beauty Bakerie, each driven by a shared commitment to elevating the future of beauty through innovation, individuality, and purpose.

For more information about Elevated Beauty Group and its portfolio of brands, visit or contact ...

About West Lane Capital Partners

West Lane Capital Partners, LLC based in Los Angeles, CA is a private investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to invest in lower middle-market companies. In addition to providing capital, West Lane is actively engaged partners across the strategy, operations, and finance functions within its portfolio businesses.

For more information on West Lane Capital Partners, visit or contact Nick Sternberg, Managing Partner at ... or Michael Wentz, Vice President at ...

